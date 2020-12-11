FIFA The Best Men’s Player 2020: CR7, Messi e Lewandovski i finalisti
11.12.2020 | 18:24
La FIFA ha comunicato i nomi dei 3 finalisti per il The Best FIFA Football Awards, categoria The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2020. L’elenco originale comprendeva 11 calciatori che in questi minuti sono stati ridotti a 3 finalisti. Si tratta di Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi e Robert Lewandowski. La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà il 17 dicembre.
🥁 Introducing the finalists for The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2020 🏆
🇵🇹 @Cristiano
🇵🇱 @lewy_official
🇦🇷 Lionel Messi#TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/II15QxBxG4
— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 11, 2020
