FIFA The Best Men’s Player 2020: CR7, Messi e Lewandovski i finalisti

La FIFA ha comunicato i nomi dei 3 finalisti per il The Best FIFA Football Awards, categoria The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2020. L’elenco originale comprendeva 11 calciatori che in questi minuti sono stati ridotti a 3 finalisti. Si tratta di Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi e Robert Lewandowski. La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà il 17 dicembre.

Foto: Twitter Juventus