Europa League, ritorno dei sedicesimi: ecco tutte le gare in programma oggi

Prosegue il ritorno dei sedicesimi di Europa League. Ieri la sfida tra Braga e Rangers (1-0 in favore degli uomini di Gerrard, qualificati agli ottavi), oggi tutte le restanti partite. In campo anche le due italiane: l’Inter ospita a San Siro il Ludogorets dopo la vittoria per 2-0 all’andata, mentre la Roma fa visita al Gent dopo il successo per 1-0 di una settimana fa all’Olimpico. A seguire il programma completo:

EUROPA LEAGUE, RITORNO SEDICESIMI

BRAGA-RANGERS (and. 2-3) 0-1 [Kent]

BASAKSEHIR-SPORTING (and. 1-3) [Giovedì, ore 18.55]

BASILEA-APOEL (and. 3-0) [Giovedì, ore 18.55]

ESPANYOL-WOLVERHAMPTON (and. 0-4) [Giovedì, ore 18.55]

PORTO-BAYER LEVERKUSEN (and. 1-2) [Giovedì, ore 18.55]

GENT-ROMA (and. 0-1) [Giovedì, ore 18.55]

MALMO-WOLFSBURG (and. 1-2) [Giovedì, ore 18.55]

AJAX-GETAFE (and. 0-2) [Giovedì, ore 21.00]

ARSENAL-OLYMPIACOS (and. 1-0) [Giovedì, ore 21.00]

BENFICA-SHAKHTAR (and. 1-2) [Giovedì, ore 21.00]

CELTIC-COPENAGHEN (and. 1-1) [Giovedì, ore 21.00]

INTER-LUDOGORETS (and. 2-0) [Giovedì, ore 21.00]

MANCHESTER UNITED-BRUGGE (and. 1-1) [Giovedì, ore 21.00]

SALISBURGO-EINTRACHT FRANCOFORTE (and. 1-4) [Giovedì, ore 21.00]

SIVIGLIA-CLUJ (and. 1-1) [Giovedì, ore 21.00]

Foto: Twitter ufficiale Europa League