Europa League, lo Stoccarda travolge il Celtic (4-1). Dilaga il Nottingham Forest, il Celta vince col PAOK

19/02/2026 | 23:08:10

Questi i risultati dell’andata playoff di Europa League. Oltre al Bologna vincono anche il Nottingham Forest e il Genk come il Celta Vigo, cade il Celtic travolto dallo Stoccarda.

Brann – Bologna 0-1: 9′ Castro (BO)

Dinamo Zagabria – Genk 1-3: 15′ Heynen (G), 21′ El Ouahdi (G), 45′ Beljo (D), 90′ El Ouahdi (G)

Fenerbahce – Nottingham Forest 0-3: 21′ Murillo (N), 43′ Igor Jesus (N), 50′ Gibbs-White (N)

PAOK – Celta Vigo 1-2: 34′ Aspas (C), 43′ Swedberg (C), 77′ Jeremejeff (P)

Celtic – Stoccarda 1-4: 15′ El Khannouss (S), 21′ Nygren (C), 28′ El Khannouss (S), 57′ Leweling (S), 90’+3 Tomas (S)

Lilla – Stella Rossa 0-1: 45’+1 Tebo Uchenna (S)

Ludogorets – Ferencvaros 2-1: 24′ Duah (L), 27′ Dele (F), 67′ Son (L)

Panathinaikos – Viktoria Plzen 2-2: 11′ Visinsky (V), 31′ Tetteh (P), 61′ Tetteh (P) 80′ Ladra (V)

Foto: Instagram Europa League