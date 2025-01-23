Europa League: crolla il Porto. Bene il Tottenham. Pari tra Fenerbahce e Lione
23.01.2025 | 21:08
Concluse le gare delle 18.45 in Europa League. Oltre alla sconfitta della Roma da segnalare la brutta sconfitta interna del Porto contro l’Olympiacos. Vince il Tottenham 3-2 in Germania.
Questi i risultati:
AZ – Roma 1-0
Parrott 80′
Bodo Glimt – M.Tel Aviv 3-1
Peretz 12′; Høgh 39′-65′ (rigore), Evjen 62′
Porto – Olympiacos 0-1
Kaabi 79′
Fenerbahce – Lione 0-0
Malmo – Twente 2-3
Steijn 28′ (rigore); Johnsen 32′, van Wolfswinkel 61′ (rigore), Lagerbielke 64′, Christiansen 79′
Qarabag – FCSB 2-3
Andrade 1′; Șut 7′-73′; Dawa 40′ (autogol); Miculescu 45’+4
Hoffenheim – Tottenham 2-3
Maddison 3′, M. Son 22′-77′; Stach 68′, Mokwa 88′
Viktoria Plzeň – Anderlecht 2-0
Červ 3′, Adu 45′
Foto: sito Europa League