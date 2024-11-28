Europa League, anche l’Eintracht raggiunge la Lazio. Bene Manchester United e Fenerbahce
28.11.2024 | 23:16
Concluse le gare di Europa League delle 21. Vince l’Eintracht Francoforte che sale al comando insieme alla Lazio e all’Athletic. Bene la prima a Old Trafford per Amorim con il Manchester United, vince il Fenerbahce di Mourinho.
Questi i risultati:
Braga – Hoffenheim 3-0: 2′ Bruma, 8′ Fernandes, 96′ V. Carvalho
FCSB – Olympiacos 0-0
Ferencvaros – Malmoe 4-1: 8′ e 11′ Varga (F), 18′ Botheim (M), 53′ Borges (F), 74′ Cisse (F)
Manchester United – Bodo/Glimt 3-2: 1′ Garnacho (M), 19′ Evjen (B), 23′ Zinckernagel (B), 45′ e 50′ Hojlund
Midtjylland – Eintracht Francoforte 1-2: 7′ Larsson (E), 49′ aut. Collins (M), 57′ rig. Marmoush (E)
Nizza – Rangers 1-4: 35′ Cerny, 38′ Diomande, 45’+3 e 54′ Igamane, 83′ Bounani (N)
Real Sociedad – Ajax 2-0: 66′ Barrenetxea, 85′ Kubo
Slavia Praga – Fenerbahce 1-2: 7′ Chory (S), 35′ Dzeko (F), 85′ En Nesyri (F)
Tottenham – Roma 2-2: 5′ rig. Son (T), 20′ Ndicka (R), 33′ Johnson (T), 91′ Hummels (R)
Twente – Royale Union SG 0-1: 11′ Fuseini
Foto: sito Europa League