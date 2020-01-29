Ultimo aggiornamento: mercoledi' 29 gennaio 2020 17:45

Eriksen, lettera d’addio al Tottenham: “Ricordi incredibili, è stato un piacere giocare per voi”

29.01.2020 | 15:15

Christian Eriksen saluta il Tottenham. Dopo un matrimonio lungo sei anni e mezzo, il danese – nuovo giocatore dell’Inter – ha scritto sui propri profili social una lettera ai tifosi degli Spurs: “Cari tifosi del Tottenham, non so da dove iniziare! Non ho avuto il tempo di dire addio a tutti, anche se ho giocato così tante partite in cui tutti dicevano che sarei partito il giorno dopo. Ho così tanti incredibili ricordi dei miei sei anni e mezzo al Tottenham. Mi sono goduto ogni allenamento, ogni partita giocata allo stadio, ma a volte vuoi solo provare qualcosa di nuovo. Quindi, fan Spurs, è stato un piacere giocare per il vostro club, spero di rincontrarvi nel futuro. Vi auguro il meglio. Christian”.

Foto: Instagram personale Eriksen