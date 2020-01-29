Eriksen, lettera d’addio al Tottenham: “Ricordi incredibili, è stato un piacere giocare per voi”
29.01.2020 | 15:15
Christian Eriksen saluta il Tottenham. Dopo un matrimonio lungo sei anni e mezzo, il danese – nuovo giocatore dell’Inter – ha scritto sui propri profili social una lettera ai tifosi degli Spurs: “Cari tifosi del Tottenham, non so da dove iniziare! Non ho avuto il tempo di dire addio a tutti, anche se ho giocato così tante partite in cui tutti dicevano che sarei partito il giorno dopo. Ho così tanti incredibili ricordi dei miei sei anni e mezzo al Tottenham. Mi sono goduto ogni allenamento, ogni partita giocata allo stadio, ma a volte vuoi solo provare qualcosa di nuovo. Quindi, fan Spurs, è stato un piacere giocare per il vostro club, spero di rincontrarvi nel futuro. Vi auguro il meglio. Christian”.
Dear Tottenham fans @spursofficial I dont know where to start! I didnt have time to say goodbye to everyone, even though i felt like i played a lot of games where everyone said and thought i would be gone the next day. I have so many unbelivable memories over the last 6,5 years i was at Spurs. I enjoyed being at the training ground every day and playing games in the stadium so much, but sometimes you just want to try something new! So, Spurs fans it has been a pleasure to play at your club and hopefully we meet again in the future! All the best Christian
