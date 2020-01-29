Eriksen, lettera d’addio al Tottenham: “Ricordi incredibili, è stato un piacere giocare per voi”

View this post on Instagram

Dear Tottenham fans @spursofficial I dont know where to start! I didnt have time to say goodbye to everyone, even though i felt like i played a lot of games where everyone said and thought i would be gone the next day. I have so many unbelivable memories over the last 6,5 years i was at Spurs. I enjoyed being at the training ground every day and playing games in the stadium so much, but sometimes you just want to try something new! So, Spurs fans it has been a pleasure to play at your club and hopefully we meet again in the future! All the best Christian