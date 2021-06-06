De Bruyne premiato come giocatore dell’anno della Premier

Il centrocampista del Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne, ha ricevuto il premio di Giocatore dell’Anno della Premier League 2020-21, dalla Professional Footballers’ Association. Ad annunciarlo è stata la stessa PFA, con un tweet.

E’ il terzo premio per il Manchester City, dopo quello a Guardiola, come miglior allenatore e a Ruben Dias, come miglior difensore.

Foto: Twitter Manchester City