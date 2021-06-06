De Bruyne premiato come giocatore dell’anno della Premier
06.06.2021 | 22:25
Il centrocampista del Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne, ha ricevuto il premio di Giocatore dell’Anno della Premier League 2020-21, dalla Professional Footballers’ Association. Ad annunciarlo è stata la stessa PFA, con un tweet.
E’ il terzo premio per il Manchester City, dopo quello a Guardiola, come miglior allenatore e a Ruben Dias, come miglior difensore.
🏆 The PFA Players’ Player of the Year Award 2021 | @DeBruyneKev 👏
🙌🙌🙌 @ManCity @BelRedDevils #PFAawards #POTY #deviltime 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/wQlUuv8cCU
— Professional Footballers’ Association (@PFA) June 6, 2021
Foto: Twitter Manchester City