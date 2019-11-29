David Luiz chiede scusa a Emery: “Ti abbiamo deluso”

David Luiz saluta Unai Emery, esonerato dall‘Arsenal nelle scorse ore. Il difensore brasiliano ha voluto dedicare un messaggio al tecnico spagnolo: “Giornata triste per tutti, soprattutto perché ti abbiamo deluso, Boss. Scusa. Uno straordinario ringraziamento per tutto. Sei un gran lavoratore, appassionato di calcio e sempre un bell’esempio, non importano i risultati. Buona fortuna per il futuro”, le sue parole su Twitter.

Sad day for everybody , especially because we let u down Boss,sorry !! Thank you and the amazing staff for everything !! You are a hard worker , passionate for football and a big example always , doesn’t matter the results ! Good luck for the future ! @UnaiEmery_

— David Luiz (@DavidLuiz_4) November 29, 2019