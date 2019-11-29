Ultimo aggiornamento: sabato 30 november 2019 00:30

David Luiz chiede scusa a Emery: “Ti abbiamo deluso”

29.11.2019 | 21:42

David Luiz saluta Unai Emery, esonerato dall‘Arsenal nelle scorse ore. Il difensore brasiliano ha voluto dedicare un messaggio al tecnico spagnolo: “Giornata triste per tutti, soprattutto perché ti abbiamo deluso, Boss. Scusa. Uno straordinario ringraziamento per tutto. Sei un gran lavoratore, appassionato di calcio e sempre un bell’esempio, non importano i risultati. Buona fortuna per il futuro”, le sue parole su Twitter.

Foto: Twitter ufficiale Arsenal