Danimarca-Finlandia: la Uefa nomina Eriksen “star of the match”
12.06.2021 | 22:39
Christian Eriksen è stato nominato “Star of the match della gara tra Danimarca e Finlandia. A comunicarlo è l’UEFA, che ha voluto dedicare il premio al trequartista nerazzurro, colpito da un malore nel primo tempo della gara.
Tramite il suo profilo Twitter, così scrive la Uefa: “Il calcio è uno splendido gioco e Christian lo interpreta in maniera meravigliosa”.
“Football is a beautiful game and Christian plays it beautifully,” says UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.
Tonight’s Star of the Match is Christian Eriksen. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Christian. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/gJPa7P2nAx
— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021
Foto: Twitter Danimarca