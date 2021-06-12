Ultimo aggiornamento: sabato 12 giugno 2021 22:39

Danimarca-Finlandia: la Uefa nomina Eriksen “star of the match”

12.06.2021 | 22:39

Christian Eriksen è stato nominato “Star of the match della gara tra Danimarca e Finlandia. A comunicarlo è l’UEFA, che ha voluto dedicare il premio al trequartista nerazzurro, colpito da un malore nel primo tempo della gara.

Tramite il suo profilo Twitter, così scrive la Uefa: “Il calcio è uno splendido gioco e Christian lo interpreta in maniera meravigliosa”.

Foto: Twitter Danimarca