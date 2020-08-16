Ultimo aggiornamento: domenica 16 agosto 2020 16:20

Dalla Germania: Tahiti Chong rinnova con lo United e va in prestito al Werder Brema

16.08.2020 | 15:10

Chong foto Twitter personale

Aria di rinnovo in casa Manchester United. Come riporta il post pubblicato dal profilo personale di Tahiti Chong, il giocatore ha appena rinnovato con i Red Devils guidati da Solskjaer.

Dalla Germania, invece, ritorna in auge la notizia secondo cui Chong a breve verrà ufficializzato dal Werder Brema, in prestito. Nel frattempo il giocatore si sta già allenando con la maglia dei verdi:


Foto: Twitter