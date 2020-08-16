Dalla Germania: Tahiti Chong rinnova con lo United e va in prestito al Werder Brema
16.08.2020 | 15:10
Aria di rinnovo in casa Manchester United. Come riporta il post pubblicato dal profilo personale di Tahiti Chong, il giocatore ha appena rinnovato con i Red Devils guidati da Solskjaer.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
It’s a dream come true for me to sign a new contract at @manchesterunited. I love playing for this club and I’m excited for what the future has in store. Thank you to the manager, my teammates, the staff, my team and my family and friends for all their support and guidance. ❤️ #MUFC
Dalla Germania, invece, ritorna in auge la notizia secondo cui Chong a breve verrà ufficializzato dal Werder Brema, in prestito. Nel frattempo il giocatore si sta già allenando con la maglia dei verdi:
👅👀 @TahithC #Werder | #Zillerdeich2020 pic.twitter.com/tNLfFwr9cq
— SV Werder Bremen (@werderbremen) August 16, 2020
Foto: Twitter