Conference League, oggi le gare di ritorno dei playoff. Il programma
20.02.2025 | 00:20
Archiviati i playoff di Champions League, è tempo di Conference League. Di seguito il programma completo delle gare di ritorno dei playoff.
Ore 18:45: 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (GER) – F.C. Copenhagen (DEN)
Ore 18:45: NK Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN) – FK Borac (BIH)
Ore 18:45: PafosFC (CYP) – Omonoia FC (CYP)
Ore 18:45: Real Betis Balompié (ESP) – KAA Gent (BEL)
Ore 21:00: APOELFC(CYP) – NK Celje (SVN)
Ore 21:00: Jagiellonia Biatystok (POL) – FK TSC (SRB)
Ore 21:00: Panathinaikos FC (GRE) – Vikingur Reykjavik (ISL)
Ore 21:00: Shamrock Rovers FC (IRL) – Molde FK (NOR)
Foto: Twitter ufficiale Conference League