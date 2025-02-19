Ultimo aggiornamento: giovedi' 20 febbraio 2025 00:20

Conference League, oggi le gare di ritorno dei playoff. Il programma

Archiviati i playoff di Champions League, è tempo di Conference League. Di seguito il programma completo delle gare di ritorno dei playoff.

Ore  18:45: 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (GER) – F.C. Copenhagen (DEN)

Ore 18:45: NK Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN) – FK Borac (BIH)

Ore 18:45: PafosFC (CYP) – Omonoia FC (CYP)

Ore 18:45: Real Betis Balompié (ESP) – KAA Gent (BEL)

Ore 21:00: APOELFC(CYP) – NK Celje (SVN)

Ore 21:00: Jagiellonia Biatystok (POL) – FK TSC (SRB)

Ore  21:00: Panathinaikos FC (GRE) – Vikingur Reykjavik (ISL)

Ore 21:00: Shamrock Rovers FC (IRL) – Molde FK (NOR)

Foto: Twitter ufficiale Conference League