Colpo Newcastle: è ufficiale Saint-Maximin dal Nizza. Arriva anche Willems
02.08.2019 | 21:02
Doppio colpo per il Newcastle. Il club inglese ha acquistato dal Nizza l’ala francese Allan Saint-Maximin, 22 anni, che ha firmato un contratto per le prossime sei stagioni (fino a giugno 2025). Ma il Newcastle abbraccia anche il terzino sinistro olandese Jetro Willems, ex PSV, che arriva in prestito dall’Eintracht Francoforte.
✍🏽 @asaintmaximin has signed a six-year deal!
Full story: https://t.co/xEospEWEM3 #NUFC pic.twitter.com/96oozrpFou
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 2, 2019
Foto: Twitter ufficiale Newcastle