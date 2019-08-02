Colpo Newcastle: è ufficiale Saint-Maximin dal Nizza. Arriva anche Willems

Doppio colpo per il Newcastle. Il club inglese ha acquistato dal Nizza l’ala francese Allan Saint-Maximin, 22 anni, che ha firmato un contratto per le prossime sei stagioni (fino a giugno 2025). Ma il Newcastle abbraccia anche il terzino sinistro olandese Jetro Willems, ex PSV, che arriva in prestito dall’Eintracht Francoforte.

Foto: Twitter ufficiale Newcastle