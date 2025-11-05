Champions, poker del Manchester City, bene il Galatasaray in casa dell’Ajax (tripletta Osimhen), Mou ancora ko
05/11/2025 | 23:06:41
Concluse le gare della sera in Champions League. Poker del Manchester City sul Borussia Dortmund, bene il Galatasaray in casa dell’Ajax (tripletta Osimhen che è capocannoniere della Champions), Mou ancora ko, battuto dal Bayer Leverkusen. Bene il Newcastle.
Champions League, i finali delle 21
Ajax – Galatasaray 0-3 59′ Osimhen (G), 65′ rigore Osimhen, 78′ rigore Osimhen (G)
Benfica – Bayer Leverkusen 0-1 65′ Schick (BL)
Club Brugge – Barcellona 3-3 6′ Tresoldi (CB), 8′ Ferran Torres (B), 17′ Forbs (CB), 61′ Yamal (B), 64′ Forbs (CB), 77′ autogol Tzolis
Inter – Kairat Almaty 2-1 45′ Lautaro Martinez (I), 55′ Arad (K), 67′ Carlos Augusto (I) Manchester City – Dortmund 4-1 22′ Foden (M), 29′ Haaland (M), 57′ Foden (M), 72′ Anton (B), 91′ Cherki (M)
Marsiglia – Atalanta 0-1 90′ Samardzic (A)
Newcastle – Athletic Bilbao 2-0 11′ Burn (N), 49′ Joelinton (N)
Foto: sito Galatasaray