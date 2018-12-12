Champions, non solo Young Boys-Juve e Plzen-Roma: ecco tutte le gare di oggi

Prosegue la sesta e ultima giornata della fase a gironi di Champions League. Novanta minuti che sanciranno gli ultimi verdetti per quanto riguarda la massima competizione europea per club. Non solo Young Boys-Juventus e Viktoria Plzen-Roma, ecco tutte le gare in programma oggi:

Girone G

18:55 Viktoria Plzen-Roma

18:55 Real Madrid-CSKA Mosca

Classifica: Real Madrid 12; Roma 9; Viktoria Plzen, CSKA 4.

Girone E

21:00 Ajax-Bayern Monaco

21:00 Benfica-Aek Atene

Classifica: Bayern 13; Ajax 11; Benfica 4, AEK 0.

Girone F

21:00 Shakthar Donetsk-Lione

21:00 Manchester City-Hoffenheim

Classifica: Manchester City 10; Lione 7; Shakhtar 5; Hoffenheim 3.

Girone H

21:00 Young Boys-Juventus

21:00 Valencia-Manchester United

Classifica: Juventus 12; Manchester United 10; Valencia 5; Young Boys 1.