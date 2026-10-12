Champions League, il programma di oggi
13/10/2026 | 00:00:25
Il programma di Champions League per la seconda giornata della fase campionato:
Martedì 13 ottobre
ore 18:45 – Lens-Sporting
ore 18:45 – Sabah-Slavia Praga
ore 21 – Arsenal-Lille
ore 21 – Atletico Madrid-Manchester United
ore 21 – Inter-Club Brugge
ore 21 – Galatasaray-Barcellona
ore 21 – Lipsia-Psv Eindhoven
ore 21 – Viking-Bayern Monaco
ore 21 – Villarreal-Napoli
Mercoledì 14 ottobre
ore 18.45 – Feyenoord-Como
ore 18.45 – Lask-Liverpool
ore 21 – Roma-Real Madrid
ore 21 – Aston Villa-Fenerbahçe
ore 21 – Shakhtar Donetsk-Aek Atene
ore 21 – Bodo/Glimt-Borussia Dortmund
ore 21 – Manchester City-Paris Saint-Germain
ore 21 – Real Betis-Porto
ore 21 – Slovan Bratislava-Stoccarda
Foto: Instagram Inter