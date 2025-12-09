TOP NEWS
Champions League, il programma delle gare di oggi

10/12/2025 | 00:28:23

Continua la League Phase della Champions League.
Questo il programma delle gare di oggi:

Mercoledì 10 dicembre

  • Qarabağ vs Ajax — ore 18:45

  • Villarreal CF vs Copenhagen — ore 18:45

  • Athletic Club vs Paris Saint‑Germain (PSG) — ore 21:00

  • Bayer Leverkusen vs Newcastle United — ore 21:00

  • Borussia Dortmund vs Bodø/Glimt — ore 21:00

  • Club Brugge vs Arsenal — ore 21:00

  • Juventus vs Pafos FC — ore 21:00

  • Real Madrid vs Manchester City — ore 21:00

  • Benfica vs Napoli — ore 21:00

Foto: logo Champions