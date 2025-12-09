Champions League, il programma delle gare di oggi
10/12/2025 | 00:28:23
Continua la League Phase della Champions League.
Questo il programma delle gare di oggi:
Mercoledì 10 dicembre
Qarabağ vs Ajax — ore 18:45
Villarreal CF vs Copenhagen — ore 18:45
Athletic Club vs Paris Saint‑Germain (PSG) — ore 21:00
Bayer Leverkusen vs Newcastle United — ore 21:00
Borussia Dortmund vs Bodø/Glimt — ore 21:00
Club Brugge vs Arsenal — ore 21:00
Juventus vs Pafos FC — ore 21:00
Real Madrid vs Manchester City — ore 21:00
Benfica vs Napoli — ore 21:00
