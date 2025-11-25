Champions League, il City crolla con il Leverkusen (Grimaldo e Schick). Estevao, Delap e autogol, il Chelsea travolge il Barcellona (3-0). Vince De Zerbi

25/11/2025 | 23:09:22

Si sono concluse le partite di Champions League di oggi, questi tutti i risultati. Spiccano le vittorie del Leverkusen in casa del City, il Chelsea schianta il Barcellona 3-0. Doppio Aubameyang lancia il Marsiglia di De Zerbi che batte in rimonta il Newcastle 2-1.

GALATASARAY-UNION SAINT-GILLOISE 0-1

MARCATORI: 57′ David (U)

AJAX-BENFICA 0-2

MARCATORI: 6′ Dahl (B), 90 Barreiro (B)

CHELSEA-BARCELLONA 3-0

MARCATORI: 27′ aut. Koundé (C), 55′ Estevao (C), 73′ Delap (C)

BORUSSIA DORMUND-VILLARREAL 4-0

MARCATORI: 45’+2 Guirassy (B), 54′ Guirassy (B), 58′ Adeyemi (B), 95′ Svensson (B)

MANCHESTER CITY-BAYER LEVERKUSEN 0-2

MARCATORI: 23′ Grimaldo (B), 54′ Schick (B)

MARSIGLIA-NEWCASTLE 2-1

MARCATORI: 6′ Barnes (N), 46′ Aubameyang (M), 50′ Aubameyang (M)

SLAVIA PRAGA-ATHLETIC BILBAO 0-0

foto x uefa