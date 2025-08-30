TOP NEWS
Champions League, il calendario della Juventus: esordio con il Borussia Dortmund

30/08/2025 | 12:35:10

La UEFA ha svelato il calendario della Champions League 2025-26, ecco gli impegni della Juventus di Tudor:

  • 1ª giornata: martedì 16 settembre, ore 21, Juventus-Borussia Dortmund.
  • 2ª giornata: mercoledì 1 ottobre, ore 21, Villarreal-Juventus.
  • 3ª giornata: mercoledì 22 ottobre, ore 21, Real Madrid-Juventus.
  • 4ª giornata: martedì 4 novembre, ore 21, Juventus-Sporting Lisbona
  • 5ª giornata: martedì 25 novembre, ore 21, Bodo/Glimt-Juventus.
  • 6ª giornata: mercoledì 10 dicembre, ore 21, Juventus-Pafos.
  • 7ª giornata: mercoledì 21 gennaio, ore 21, Juventus-Benfica.
  • 8ª giornata: mercoledì 28 gennaio, ore 21, Monaco-Juventus

FOTO: Sito Juventus