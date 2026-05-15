Champions League, 21 squadre già qualificate alle League Phase 2026-27
16/05/2026 | 00:05:06
21 squadre sono già certe della qualificazione alla prossima Champions League, dall’Inter al Barcellona, passando per Bayern Monaco, Arsenal, Real Madrid e Manchester City:
1) Barcellona (Spagna)
2) Bayern Monaco (Germania)
3) Arsenal (Inghilterra)
4) PSV Eindhoven (Olanda)
5) Inter (Italia)
6) Real Madrid (Spagna)
7) Manchester City (Inghilterra)
8) PSG (Francia)
9) Borussia Dortmund (Germania)
10) Manchester United (Inghilterra)
11) Villarreal (Spagna)
12) Porto (Portogallo)
13) Atletico Madrid (Spagna)
14) Lipsia (Germania)
15) Real Betis (Spagna)
16) Feyenoord (Olanda)
17) Galatasaray (Turchia)
18) Shakhtar Donetsk (Ucraina)
19) Lens (Francia)
20) Feyenoord (Olanda)
21) Aston Villa (Inghilterra)
foto logo champions league