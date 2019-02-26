MENU
Lennon sito uff Celtic

Celtic, ecco il successore di Rodgers: panchina affidata a Neil Lennon

Il Celtic, attraverso i propri canali di comunicazione, ha annunciato di aver affidato l’incarico di allenatore a Neil Lennon fino alla fine della stagione. Il tecnico nordirlandese subentra a Brendan Rodgers, nuovo manager del Leicester.

Foto: sito ufficiale Celtic

