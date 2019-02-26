Celtic, ecco il successore di Rodgers: panchina affidata a Neil Lennon

Il Celtic, attraverso i propri canali di comunicazione, ha annunciato di aver affidato l’incarico di allenatore a Neil Lennon fino alla fine della stagione. Il tecnico nordirlandese subentra a Brendan Rodgers, nuovo manager del Leicester.

Neil Lennon has been named #CelticFC manager until the end of the season. Neil will be joined by John Kennedy as assistant manager and Damien Duff as first team coach.

Welcome home, Neil 🍀

➡️ https://t.co/zO4nUAJ6JB pic.twitter.com/CjBHAy1G3F

— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 26, 2019