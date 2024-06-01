Borussia Dortmund-Real Madrid, le formazioni ufficiali
01.06.2024 | 19:55
Alle 21.00 scenderanno in campo Borussia Dortmund e Real Madrid per la finale di Champions League. Di seguito le scelte iniziali dei due tecnici.
BORUSSIA DORTMUND (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Emre Can, Sabitzer; Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Fullkrug. Allenatore: Terzic.
REAL MADRID (4-3-1-2): Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius. Allenatore: Ancelotti.
Foto: Instagram Champions League