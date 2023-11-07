Borussia Dortmund-Newcastle, le formazioni ufficiali
07.11.2023 | 17:50
Borussia Dortmund e Newcastle scendono in campo alle ore 18:45 per la quarta giornata del Gruppo F di Champions League, quello in cui è inserito anche il Milan. Di seguito le formazioni ufficiali del match che si disputerà al Signal Iduna Park di Dortmund.
BORUSSIA DORTMUND (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Sule, Schlotterbeck; Sabitzer, Ozcan; Brandt, Nmecha, Adeyemi; Fullkrug. Allenatore: Terzic.
NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Hall; Livramento, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Willock, Wilson, Joelinton. Allenatore: Howe.
Foto: Instagram Dortmund