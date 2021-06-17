Ultimo aggiornamento: giovedi' 17 giugno 2021 14:15

Benzema saluta Sergio Ramos: il messaggio dell’attaccante francese

17.06.2021 | 14:15

Karim Benzema, attaccante del Real Madrid e della Nazionale francese, attraverso il suo profilo ufficiale Twitter ha dedicato un messaggio a Sergio Ramos: “Più che un capitano, un amico e un fratello. Grazie per tutti i momenti che abbiamo passato insieme nel cammino verso il successo del Real Madrid. Ti auguro il meglio, leggenda”.

 

 

FOTO: Twitter Benzema