Benzema saluta Sergio Ramos: il messaggio dell’attaccante francese

Karim Benzema, attaccante del Real Madrid e della Nazionale francese, attraverso il suo profilo ufficiale Twitter ha dedicato un messaggio a Sergio Ramos: “Più che un capitano, un amico e un fratello. Grazie per tutti i momenti che abbiamo passato insieme nel cammino verso il successo del Real Madrid. Ti auguro il meglio, leggenda”.

More than a Capitán, my friend, my brother thanks for all the moments we spent together on the road of success for the @realmadrid Wish you all the best legend @SergioRamos ❤️🙏🏼🔥 pic.twitter.com/3KcYOq4IwU

— Karim Benzema (@Benzema) June 17, 2021