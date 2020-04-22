Beckham, che svista: nomina tutte le “sue” squadre ma si dimentica il Milan
23.04.2020 | 00:13
Gaffe social per David Beckham. Direttamente da Miami, l’inglese ha lanciato un appello ai suoi ex compagni per una raccolta fondi per combattere il Coronavirus, ma nominando su Instagram le squadre nelle quali ha giocato si è dimenticato del Milan. Una svista social che non è passata inosservata soprattutto agli occhi dei tanti follower rossoneri.
I’ve accepted the #AllInChallenge with @intermiamiCF. Go to https://bit.ly/DavidBeckham_AllInChallenge to enter. We are offering you and friends the chance to go up against me and my team at our training facility… and I’m not going to hold back! 😉 Spend the day with me at our stadium and after we’ve played we’ll have lunch and watch an @intermiamiCF game together. This is all for such an important cause. I’m hoping to see you on the pitch very soon! I’m nominating @ManchesterUnited, @RealMadrid and @PSG to go All In! Link also in bio.
Foto: Twitter Miami