Ultimo aggiornamento: giovedi' 23 aprile 2020 00:13

Beckham, che svista: nomina tutte le “sue” squadre ma si dimentica il Milan

23.04.2020 | 00:13

Gaffe social per David Beckham. Direttamente da Miami, l’inglese ha lanciato un appello ai suoi ex compagni per una raccolta fondi per combattere il Coronavirus, ma nominando su Instagram le squadre nelle quali ha giocato si è dimenticato del Milan. Una svista social che non è passata inosservata soprattutto agli occhi dei tanti follower rossoneri.

Foto: Twitter Miami