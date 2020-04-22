Beckham, che svista: nomina tutte le “sue” squadre ma si dimentica il Milan

View this post on Instagram

⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ I’ve accepted the #AllInChallenge with @intermiamiCF. Go to https://bit.ly/DavidBeckham_AllInChallenge to enter. ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ We are offering you and friends the chance to go up against me and my team at our training facility… and I’m not going to hold back! 😉 Spend the day with me at our stadium and after we’ve played we’ll have lunch and watch an @intermiamiCF game together. This is all for such an important cause.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ I’m hoping to see you on the pitch very soon! I’m nominating @ManchesterUnited, @RealMadrid and @PSG to go All In! Link also in bio.