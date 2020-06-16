Bayern: parte la festa negli spogliatoi di Brema. LE FOTO
17.06.2020 | 00:15
Il Bayern Monaco festeggia il suo ottavo titolo negli spogliatoi del Weserstadion di Brema, dopo a vittoria ottenuta contro i padroni di casa del Werder. Ecco le foto e i video dei festeggiamenti:
PROST @David_Alaba !!! 🍻#MEI8TER pic.twitter.com/SHjiICQgQZ
— 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) June 16, 2020
Glückwunsch zur ersten Deutschen Meisterschaft, @LucasHernandez! 🙌
#MEI8TER #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/kRxEOfob0g
— #MEI8TER (@FCBayern) June 16, 2020
Es ist vollbrACHT! 🙌
Kleiden wie die #MEI8TER: https://t.co/SqKRfNyx4m pic.twitter.com/LBkAAQhive
— #MEI8TER (@FCBayern) June 16, 2020
Foto: profilo Twitter ufficiale FC Bayern Munchen