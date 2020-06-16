Ultimo aggiornamento: mercoledi' 17 giugno 2020 00:25

Bayern: parte la festa negli spogliatoi di Brema. LE FOTO

17.06.2020 | 00:15

Bayern Monaco - Twitter

Il Bayern Monaco festeggia il suo ottavo titolo negli spogliatoi del Weserstadion di Brema, dopo a vittoria ottenuta contro i padroni di casa del Werder. Ecco le foto e i video dei festeggiamenti:

 

 

 

Foto: profilo Twitter ufficiale FC Bayern Munchen

 

 