Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 20 ottobre 2020 22:00

Bayern Monaco, positivo al Covid-19: è Serge Gnabry

20.10.2020 | 21:02

A meno di 24 ore dalla gara di Champions League contro l’Atletico Madrid, arrivano brutte notizie in casa Bayern Monaco a causa del covid-19. Come riportato dal club, Gnabry è risultato positivo al Covid-19, questa la nota: “Serge Gnabry è risultato positivo al Covid-19. Sta bene ed è attualmente in quarantena.”

Foto: twitter Bayern