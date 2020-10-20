Bayern Monaco, positivo al Covid-19: è Serge Gnabry

A meno di 24 ore dalla gara di Champions League contro l’Atletico Madrid, arrivano brutte notizie in casa Bayern Monaco a causa del covid-19. Come riportato dal club, Gnabry è risultato positivo al Covid-19, questa la nota: “Serge Gnabry è risultato positivo al Covid-19. Sta bene ed è attualmente in quarantena.”

ℹ️ Serge Gnabry has tested positive for Covid-19. He is doing well and is currently in quarantine. pic.twitter.com/ZMYliMAiy6

