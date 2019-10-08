Bastian Schweinsteiger annuncia il ritiro sui social

Bastian Schweinsteiger, ex giocatore di Bayern Monaco, Manchester United e Chicago Fire, squadre con le quali ha conquistato ben 26 trofei, ha annunciato il ritiro sul suo profilo Twitter.

The Time has now come: I would like to thank both, you and my teams @FCBayern, @ManUtd, @ChicagoFire and @DFB_Team and of course @AnaIvanovic and my family for their support!

Thank you! pic.twitter.com/jNSrXGNpxF

— Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) October 8, 2019