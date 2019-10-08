Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 08 ottobre 2019 20:31

Bastian Schweinsteiger annuncia il ritiro sui social

08.10.2019 | 18:02

Bastian Schweinsteiger, ex giocatore di Bayern Monaco, Manchester United e Chicago Fire, squadre con le quali ha conquistato ben 26 trofei, ha annunciato il ritiro sul suo profilo Twitter.

Fonte foto: Twitter ufficiale Schweinsteiger