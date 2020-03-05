Arsenal, tegola Torreira: frattura della caviglia e lungo stop

Brutte notizie per l’Arsenal. Dopo l’infortunio rimediato lunedì contro il Portsmouth, confermato il lungo stop per Lucas Torreira: i Gunners hanno infatti comunicato sul proprio sito che il centrocampista ha riportato la frattura della caviglia destra e che, dopo nuovi controlli già programmati, verrà deciso l’iter di recupero.

💬 "He was quite positive this morning… he needs to see the specialist tomorrow here in London and we will know more about it."

🗞 Mikel Arteta reacts to the news that Lucas Torreira has fractured his ankle 👇

— Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 5, 2020