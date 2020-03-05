Ultimo aggiornamento: giovedi' 05 marzo 2020 16:44

Arsenal, tegola Torreira: frattura della caviglia e lungo stop

05.03.2020 | 16:30

Brutte notizie per l’Arsenal. Dopo l’infortunio rimediato lunedì contro il Portsmouth, confermato il lungo stop per Lucas Torreira: i Gunners hanno infatti comunicato sul proprio sito che il centrocampista ha riportato la frattura della caviglia destra e che, dopo nuovi controlli già programmati, verrà deciso l’iter di recupero.

Foto: sito ufficiale Arsenal